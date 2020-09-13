LETTER: Thanks, CF class of 1970

CEDAR FALLS -- CFHS '70: Thank you Courier for the article on its $50,000+ gift to the Cedar Falls Community School District to commemorate its 50th class reunion. The district will recognize part of the gift by naming one of the rooms in the new high school after the 1970 graduating class. The rest of the gift will provide an annual grant each year through the Cedar Falls School Foundation to a teacher which will support classroom excellence in education. The financial gift was CFHS '70's way to "pay it forward" and recognize the value of their learning experiences and friendships gained during their years in school. Hopefully other CF, East, West and Columbus classes/alums will look to find ways to support their respective schools. Institutions of higher education often ask for and receive substantial gifts from their alumni but K through 12 is often forgotten. And where would we be without them? Tax dollars aren't always enough to fund programs that take the local learning experience to Beyond Great! Again, thank you CFHS '70 for remembering and making your contribution through the Cedar Falls School Foundation to the district. May others follow.