Letter: Thankful

JESUP -- Thank you. I want to personally thank every woman who got pregnant at a not so perfect time or under not good circumstances and went through it. Those babies turned into my family (great-grandparents, grandparent, mother, father, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren), and the list goes on. And neighbors, church families, coworkers, Facebook friends that I have and love. The list continues with all the people I encounter every day at the stores, bank, courthouse, school and even the politicians. People make our world.

My heroes are --- but not limited to --- my grandmother on my dad's side who had more than 13 children and did think about abortion because my dad was her youngest and I would not be here; the young woman who got pregnant by mistake and her boyfriend ran off and she went ahead and had the baby by herself; and the older coworker who discover she was pregnant and went through with it 'cause what if he was another Martin Luther King? Again thank you for making the people around me.