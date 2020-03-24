Letter: Thank you

LEEANN COOKSEY
EVANSDALE -- As a veteran, I know how proud I am to be told "Thank you for your service." I recognize that our new front line of defense is living right next door to us. The medical community, the first responders, the farmers, warehouse workers, and grocery clerks are all going to their jobs each day so that we can feel safe and secure.
I know I've missed many of you working every day, showing up because you want to help in any way you can. Also the huge volunteer force across the country. Today, I personally want to say, "Thank you for your service."
A few kind words can help the people helping us.