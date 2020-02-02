Letter: Term limits

TIM MURPHY

WATERLOO -- As voters are you satisfied with how our elected senators and representatives are working in Washington? To refresh you, representatives serve for two-year terms and senators for six-year terms. A survey of the Senate shows 13 senators in place for 23 to 45 years. As one of my friends put it, it looks like ‘a good ole boys club’ (there are 21 women in the Senate).

Seniority of top three senators: Patrick Leahy, 45 years; Chuck Grassley, 39 years; and Mitch McConnell, 35 years.

Ask how much influence and money is behind each of these senators? Are they working for you/Iowa or the special interest groups?

The 22nd Amendment that term limits our president to two terms. Why not term limit the senators and representatives? Take the money and special interests out of our politics? For example, the senator could serve two six-year consecutive terms and sit out one term. The representatives could serve up to six consecutive two-year terms then out for one term. This limits the time for the special interests to influence our elected officials.

Contact your senators and House representatives to make the change.

