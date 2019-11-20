TIM MURPHY
WATERLOO --- Do you like the politics of our state and country? Do you like the name calling, bullying, the lies from our government, the polarization of our politics (would you tolerate this from your kids or contemporaries)?
If you’re answering no, then ask yourself what can I do about it? You need to insist that your elected officials reflect your values – our values. For example, if you do an internet search on any politician and look for how much money has been contributed to that specific individuals re-election campaign, it is staggering (eg. The last time I check one of our senators, he had approximately $90 million in the account). There is way too much special interest money connected with politics, that money is buying the service of that individuals. So, we have elected officials for life and making more on the side than we’re paying them along with the special interest groups.
What is the solution? We have term limited our president, why not term limit our senators and representatives (reduce time the special interests have to influence the politicians)? And reduce the access to individuals by special interests (i.e. the money).
