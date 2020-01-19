Letter: Telling the truth

ANN BOCK

WAVERLY -- There is a children's story about a little boy who called wolf too many times. The first several calls for help were responded to but, when he really needed assistance, no one believed him.

According to numerous fact-checking sites, our president has told thousands of lies and misleading statements. Eventually even his base will surely come to a point where they realize that Mr. Trump has called 'wolf' one too many times.

His story as to what led him to call for the murder of Qassem Soleimani has changed repeatedly. With every public event he has come up with a different explanation for his decision. What are people to believe? As he continues to call wolf, the American public becomes less confident in what he says and what can, or should, be believed.

If we can't trust the president of the United States and those closest to him to tell us the truth, the citizens of this nation, as well as our allies who we will at some point in the future need to rely on, will simply ignore his plea for help. He has put us all in a dangerous place with his compulsive disregard for the truth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0