LETTER: Teachable moment

KENT GUILD
WATERLOO -- For more than 10 years, I had the pleasure and privilege to instruct student-inmates at the Black Hawk County Jail. In all honesty they probably taught me more about life than I taught them about writing, math, science, social studies, and literature to obtain their general educational development diploma.
One day when I only had seven students in the library, I summoned an eighth student (that's how many I can try to educate at one time.) This student and I met at the library door. I started to direct him to his seat. He said, "Wait, I can't stay here."
I was stunned and asked why.
He said, "Well, look at them."
I turned around and looked. For the first time, I realized all seven student-inmates were Black.
I turned back to this white racist student and said get out of here.
That was the only student I ever refused to work with during my 15 years of teaching in corrections.
You see, in that moment the lives of those seven Black student-inmates mattered more.
I can report that the white student later did earn his GED from HCC.
This true story exemplifies why I believe Black Lives Matter.
