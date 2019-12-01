{{featured_button_text}}

DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO --- I’m glad Warren Transport is consolidating and expanding its headquarters in Waterloo. But I’m flat-out angry that the City Council approved using $1 million in taxpayer money to bribe them to do so.

These excessive Waterloo grants to profitable businesses must stop. In the Warren Transport case, the city will rebate 85% of their property taxes for 11 years and 35% in year 12. Warren is a strong, successful company, quite capable of building an $8 million office building and paying property taxes like everyone else. Instead of giving unnecessary handouts to businesses, city council members should be spending that $1 million to make Waterloo a more attractive and vital city for young people and families.

In its application to the state of Iowa for even more tax credits and rebates, Warren states this facility will hire four new employees at $18/hour. Four.

The time is past due for Mayor Hart and Waterloo City Council members to sit down with their counterparts in Cedar Falls and negotiate a new path forward when it comes to business incentives. Stop this senseless competition with each other, and stop wasting literally millions of dollars which could be used to better our communities.

