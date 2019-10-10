ALAN WYATT
WATERLOO --- I’m a Democrat, and so it would seem odd that I’m in favor of President Trump seeking the truth of the Bidens’ possible irregular behavior in international relations. If indeed crimes were committed on their part, Joe and Hunter Biden should be held accountable.
Should Mr. Trump himself be held accountable for what appears to be less-than-ethical means of obtaining information on the Bidens? In truth it doesn’t matter, as the Republican Senate will not allow the president to be impeached.
Still, what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander. There is suspicion that Mr. Trump’s financial dealings with Russia have put him in the position of being blackmailed, and the information he provided Deutsche Bank in Germany for loans may have been fraudulent. For that reason the president’s tax returns should be disclosed in full, and they should be examined by the IRS to see if they’ve been tampered with in the time that Mr. Trump has been in office.
I therefore call on Sens. Grassley and Ernst to join Democrats in the effort to force Mr. Trump to not only reveal his taxes, but to fully disclose all his financial dealings since he assumed office.
