BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS --- Alan Guebert's column (May 5, 2019) made me mad. It should have make you mad too. Maybe you didn't read it. It's called paying your fair share. What was your percentage of income tax this year? You paid more than the businesses that you work for: Don't tell me they can't afford it. Their CEOs don't need to make quite that much money.
A federal tax rebate -- you've got to be kidding. He says the federal corporate tax rate is 21 percent so why aren't they paying that amount and to get a rebate? Come on. You could zero in on any one of those mentioned, but when you make $11 billion net profit and pay NO taxes something is wrong with this picture.
Did I mention that they also got $129 million in the form of a federal rebate? Who is making the laws? No wonder we have this huge deficit and it will get worse. Can you imagine a debt-free USA if we get the tax laws changed?
The Congressional Budget Office is the office that publishes the information, but you have to direct your letters to others -- like Senator Grassley.
