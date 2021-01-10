LETTER: Tax cut folly

DAVID MANSHEIM

PARKERSBURG -- Iowans are sick of tax cuts for the wealthiest corporations and individuals when Iowa is not meeting the basic needs for families, education and health.

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, (R-New Hartford) recently commented about how our Iowa finances are so healthy we can afford another tax cut. A large reason Iowa is solvent is the millions of dollars of aid that Iowa got from the last federal stimulus bill and aid coming from the current one. His attitude seems to be, “Thank you Uncle Sam, now we can take it easy”.

I wonder what he would think of a family receiving government aid for necessities but then thinking they could afford to quit working? Surely, he would condemn that situation. But isn’t that exactly what he is advocating for the state of Iowa?

His party’s motto seems to be, “When times are good cut taxes, when times are bad cut services.”

Area residents need to tell Pat Grassley that now is the time to invest in the things hard-working Iowans need for the future, not go on a tax holiday at Uncle Sam’s expense.

