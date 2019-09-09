DONNA MUNRO
BREMERTON, Wash. --- Steve Bakke's opinion column Sept. 1, "$15 minimum wage: Good politics, bad policy?,” points out his solution to struggling low-income workers: earned income tax credit (EITC).
You have free articles remaining.
More than half of all income growth in the U.S. since 1976 has gone to the top 1%. Now one in eight citizens live in poverty. The 2017 tax code gives a massive tax cut to the wealthy and big corporations, making our growing wealth divide even worse. Millions of working families were ignored. Now Congress is looking to extend more tax breaks. It is critical that no business tax breaks should be extended or expanded without also helping low-income workers and their families through expansions of the EITC and Child Tax Credit (CTC).
The Working Families Tax Credit Relief Act is pending in Congress and already has at least 42 co-signers. This bill would expand the EITC and CTC and 472,000 children in Iowa would benefit. We need the Working Families Tax Credit Relief Act for the good of our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.