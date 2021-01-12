 Skip to main content
LETTER: Taste of anarchy

LTE

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- On Jan. 6, Americans got a plate full of anarchy. How did you like the taste America? What troubles me the most is how can so many be so poorly educated that they believe the internet baloney dished out by so many liars?

There were winners last week: Ali Khamenei, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un. And losers: the American people, democracy, and future generations of Americans.

We have a country that needs rebuilding, from roads and bridges to political parties, and by the look of last Wednesday plenty of bodies with lots of energy. Let us get started, now.

