CEDAR FALLS --- Our founding fathers recognized the power of free trade and the debilitating effects of protectionism when they forbid individual states from levying tariffs on each other’s goods. This Constitutional ban on state tariffs was crucial to the development of the U.S. economy, not only because it established open-boarders among the 13 original states, but also because it ensured that the ban would extend automatically to new states as they joined the Union. So, within the USA today, we have open-boards, and these open-boards have contributed mightily to the economic success of our nation. Indeed, it was, in great part, the success of these open-boarders that convinced the European Union countries to open their boarders to free-trade. Currently, the Trump trade wars, justified by “national security,” are gradually, but certainly, depilating the U.S. economy. Sure, each round of new tariffs and retaliatory tariffs are small, but they will gradually accumulate into a “death by a thousand cuts” if Congress does not cease the madness now.
It is time for Congress to retake its control of tariffs.
