WATERLOO --- Fred Abraham's recent column (Sept. 22) about tariffs is completely wrong. Fred, who is a professor and lives and works in a government university-protected bubble, clearly has no understanding of the private sector.
Hopefully people understand his article was an argument that it is OK for China to not play by the same rules we do. He actually was comparing companies that move from one state to another as the same as a company moving to another country. Fred, you made a case to excuse the loss of American jobs, however it concerns me that you teach future business leaders at an American University. You way over simplified the problem.
Trump proposed getting rid of all tariffs! So we all do business fairly, China limits the amount of money its citizens invest outside of their country. I truly hope people read between the lines of this column.
