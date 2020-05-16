Letter: Tap your horn

CEDAR FALLS -- Before life picks up somewhat where it once was, and before more people are busy traveling city streets, I am putting a plea out to people: Please use your vehicle’s horn to warn animals that are crossing streets and roads.

In some countries the use of the car horn is a language all its own. We need to do more of that here. This is the time of year when mamas are leading their babies, and they venture across streets in the city, in the country, along interstates, etc. I’ve seen so many mothers and their babies hit on the road. I’ve have always used my car horn when I approach something that is even just sitting on the side of the road, because I know they will cross. I give a couple “beeps” and the animals run the opposite way of my vehicle.