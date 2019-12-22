WILLIAM TEAFORD
CEDAR FALLS --- “None Dare Call it Treason,” copyright 1964 by John A Stormer was written to oppose electing President Lyndon Johnson, warning that America was in serious trouble, being led to Communism by Democratic presidents.
Now we have a president that has been charged for two violations of his oath of office: 1) Using taxpayer money to collude with a foreign government for his personal political benefit, clearly a Constitutional violation. 2) Refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives, a separate branch of our Constitutional government.
The general response by Congressional Republicans might indicate that they have forgotten the oath of office they made, “To serve and protect the Constitution of the United States of America.” I certainly remember my taking that oath, 10 a.m. , June 20, 1956, when I stepped forward to become an American Army E-1 soldier.
I believe I’m ready to dare.
