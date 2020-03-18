Letter: Taking comfort

WATERLOO -- Once again we Americans have allowed greed to control important work, i.e., 20% of our drugs now produced in China (our enemy); many more health-care items now manufactured beyond our borders; the president disbanding the pandemic response team creating pandemonium; our politicians scrambling to excuse themselves from being blamed for this debacle.

We might take comfort in these words: "Pity is for the living, envy is for the dead. Death, the refuge, the solace, the best and kindliest and most prized friend and benefactor of the erring, the forsaken, the old and weary and broken of heart..." -- Mark Twain