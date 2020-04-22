Letter: Taking care

HANS ISAKSON
CEDAR FALLS -- It seems like we’ve been holed up forever. Our pets are totally confused! They wonder, “Why are my humans in my house all the time?”
So, let’s steal an idea from Italy, France, Spain, and New York. After all, they’ve been at this “stay-in-place” business longer than we have. At 7 p.m., every evening, let’s all go to the end of our driveway, our deck, porch, window, or what have you, weather permitting, and make a joyful noise. This joyful noise can be to honor those who are on the front lines, battling the COVID-19 virus. Or, it can be to relieve all that tension from watching the dueling political pundits and politicians on TV. Or, it can be for any reason at all. Just go outside at 7 p.m. and make a joyful noise. Clap your hands, cheer, sing, play a musical instrument, or all of the above.
Wave to your neighbors. Let them know that your OK and ask if they are OK, while staying 6 feet away, of course. Do this every evening, weather permitting, and our plight will become more bearable, I guarantee it. After all, we are all in this thing together.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!