Letter: Taking care

So, let’s steal an idea from Italy, France, Spain, and New York. After all, they’ve been at this “stay-in-place” business longer than we have. At 7 p.m., every evening, let’s all go to the end of our driveway, our deck, porch, window, or what have you, weather permitting, and make a joyful noise. This joyful noise can be to honor those who are on the front lines, battling the COVID-19 virus. Or, it can be to relieve all that tension from watching the dueling political pundits and politicians on TV. Or, it can be for any reason at all. Just go outside at 7 p.m. and make a joyful noise. Clap your hands, cheer, sing, play a musical instrument, or all of the above.