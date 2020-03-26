Letter: Taking care

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: Apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more. Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.