LETTER: Systemic racism is an overused phrase

There has been a lot of chatter in the community concerning a post on Facebook by a Cedar Falls High School student. Blacks are riled by the post. Systemic racism, restorative justice is some of the terms being bantered about. Commissions are being formed by the high school and by City Hall. This over a word that is central to Black rap music; evidently context not the word is the issue. I support any number of commissions as long as they are open ended, as long as white as well as Black concerns are addressed. As a white resident I'm concerned most of the shootings in town in the last 10 years have involved Blacks. Systemic racism is an overused phrase used to diminish white criticism of Blacks. In most instances it's not white racism but white concern over issues described above. That's not racism. We need to work together to find solutions beneficial to both races.