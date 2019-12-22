{{featured_button_text}}

STEVEN NORBY

CEDAR FALLS --- Some people complain that nothing is done in the Capitol during the impeachment process.

However, maybe President Trump should stay home. If he would have stayed home instead of pulling troops out of Northern Syria, there would be more Kurd alive today.

