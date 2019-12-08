LINDA KOFED
CEDAR FALLS --- Do you think Waterloo is showing it is a "community for all" by continuing to put a dragon symbol on police cars that is reminiscent of the KKK?
Who can be contacted to support an end to such a poor message?
