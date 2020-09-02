LETTER: Sustainable agriculture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENATA SACK

WATERLOO -- To quote (Storm Lake Times editor) Art Cullen, "Political support for whole-system changes has not taken hold." This is what Iowa agriculture needs. Former Gov. Tom Vilsack says Joe Biden has proposed that American agriculture lead the effort towards a net zero future -- all agricultural emissions be absorbed within its production system making it sustainable. Sequestering carbon, capturing methane, converting manure into products, materials, fabrics, fibers. We should create an economy supporting small and mid-sized operations and creating local and regional food systems.

To accomplish these many positive changes we must elect wisely representatives who are committed to supporting methods that make healthy soils, clean water and clean air possible.

Our two-party system should be balanced and work across the aisle to create a sustainable Iowa agriculture and viable communities. COVID has begun to revitalize rural Iowa. Let us build on that.

Numerous Iowa farmers already successfully employ sustainable farming methods. But this cannot be voluntary alone; it must be mandated to fully lead to benefit and success.

Owners of the 20% of acres that cause 80% of Iowa’s soil and water pollution must participate.

We must elect a Legislature that will bring forth laws assuring Iowa’s future to be sustainable, healthy and successful economically.

