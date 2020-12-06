LETTER: Suspend CF parking rules

CEDAR FALLS — It’s time for the City Council and staff to reevaluate the new parking requirements. I have read the consultant’s parking report that led to the changes and interestingly it said nothing about COVID. Downtown businesses are struggling under the weight of restrictions imposed to reduce gathering and movement to help reduce COVID’s spread. Community Main Street is unable to create events during this time to attract downtown customer traffic. The city and Main Street have spent time and money to update the Streetscape. It looks great. But it will be sad if you just see empty storefronts. A recent Reader’s Digest article identified Cedar Falls as one of the top 25 small towns in the nation pointing to the downtown and new plaza. It would be smart to put a moratorium on the new parking mandates until the COVID vaccines are distributed and restrictions released. It would demonstrate flexibility and a way to show support for the issues currently facing these business owners and citizens. We have a smart council and staff. I’m sure they will react appropriately.