Letter: Supreme suffering

MARTIN WITTMAYER

WATERLOO -- While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s factory farms.

Male baby chicks are ground alive because they can’t lay eggs. Laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them, so we can drink their milk.

I found more details at https://dayforanimals.org -- World Farmed Animals Day. I learned that raising animals for food is also hurting our health and the health of our planet.

My choice has been to replace animal products in my diet with the healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy products, as well as the rich selection of fruits and vegetables offered by my supermarket. The internet provided recipes and advice.

