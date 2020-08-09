Letter: Support the vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GLYNIS WORTHINGTON

CEDAR FALLS -- In whatever way you are able, please help meet the need for personnel to support this fall's voting process.

In-person voting provides an extremely important opportunity for individuals to vote in a completely confidential manner. This sovereign American right and privilege must be encouraged and preserved. Simultaneously, the vote-by-mail process must be held to the highest standards and have every opportunity to function in a reliable and timely manner.

Our active military and veterans have collectively dedicated thousands of years of their lives protecting our country and our liberty.

While it has not been a practice up to this point, please step away from what you would normally be doing to work the polls this year as an act of tribute to those who are serving, have served, and/or have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Call the Black Hawk County Election Office at (319) 833-3007 to find out how you can become an election official or apply online at tinyurl.com/peobhc. The web site gives a brief overview of the tasks/responsibilities involved and includes a signup form. The Election Office will help you be placed in a position you can do.

Step forward, it's time to serve!

