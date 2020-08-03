LETTER: Support the president, police

Support police
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO -- Can someone tell me why decades-old pancake syrup, movies, and logos weren’t racist when Obama was president?
When will civility return and our president and vice president be thanked for all they are doing?
As we hear the “defund the police” talk, I can’t help thinking of that day on 9/11/01. How quickly we have forgotten. Remember Al Sharpton wasn’t running into that burning building. LeBron James wasn’t carrying injured people to safety. I don’t remember seeing any members of Antifa or BLM digging through the thousands of pounds of rubble to get people literally being buried alive. What do I remember? Members of the NYPD running toward those buildings as thousands ran away. I couldn’t tell you the color of their skin because that didn’t matter. It’s people helping people.
Thank you President Trump and VP Pence for being people (statesmen) helping people.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!