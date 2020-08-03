LETTER: Support the president, police

Support police

As we hear the “defund the police” talk, I can’t help thinking of that day on 9/11/01. How quickly we have forgotten. Remember Al Sharpton wasn’t running into that burning building. LeBron James wasn’t carrying injured people to safety. I don’t remember seeing any members of Antifa or BLM digging through the thousands of pounds of rubble to get people literally being buried alive. What do I remember? Members of the NYPD running toward those buildings as thousands ran away. I couldn’t tell you the color of their skin because that didn’t matter. It’s people helping people.