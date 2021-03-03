LETTER: Support the Iowa Biofuels Standards

I’m writing in support of the Iowa Biofuel Standards, HSB 185/SSB1179, being consider this legislative session because it will boost Iowa’s economy, support farmers, and protect the air we all breathe.

This legislation would establish an E10 standard for gasoline and a B11 standard for diesel in Iowa and greatly increase consumer access to Iowa-made biofuels.

Since moving to Iowa more than 20 years ago I have always bought ethanol blended gas, made from the corn grown right here in Iowa. By buying ethanol, not only am I supporting Iowa farmers, I’m also supporting the employees of 42 ethanol plants across Iowa. It is estimated over the next five years this legislation would add $550 million dollars to Iowa household income and create 3,500 new jobs.

Over the last two years I have exclusively bought unleaded 88/E15 because the higher octane improves my engine’s performance and lowers emissions, saving me money while improving the air that I’m breathing. With the passage of the Iowa Biofuel Standards, more Iowans could choose unleaded 88 as retailer grant funding to add the fuel to their stations would be more than tripled. I support it and encourage Iowa legislators to do the same.

Peter Hohnstein, Cedar Falls

