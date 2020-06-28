Letter: Support police

EVANSDALE -- Well here we go again: The far left wants to defund our police departments. How stupid is stupid? Just listen to those calls. How about we support them and give them the all the tools and training for the job. Look what happens in these bigger cities, all crime and the dysfunction, out-of-control budgets. Every one of these is run by far-left Democrats. Wake up, America. This isn't the party of John Kennedy anymore, it has been hijacked! Pray that we all come back to our senses and let few set policy for the many.