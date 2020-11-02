Letter: Support our troops

JULIE EHLERS
WATERLOO -- Iowa’s Bravest will be sending holiday appreciation boxes to the Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers serving in the 1st Battalion 133rd Headquarters unit based in Waterloo.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a community assembly of the boxes. Anyone that wants to help with our project can assemble a box on their own and Iowa’s Bravest will pay for postage and mail it with the other soldiers’ boxes. Iowa’s Bravest can supply the priority military box or you can pick up your own at the post office. We will also provide a list of items the soldiers will like to receive. The boxes will be mailed at the end of November so they arrive in time for Christmas.
Donations for the soldiers’ holiday boxes can be mailed to Iowa’s Bravest, 104 Brookeridge Drive, #202, Waterloo, IA 50702. T-shirts are also being sold to raise money for the boxes.
Contact Julie at juliea58@mchsi.com or 240-2254 for more information. Updates on our holiday shipment will be posted on Iowa’s Bravest Facebook page. Let’s show our local soldiers how much we support them while they are deployed overseas. Our soldiers love receiving gifts from their community.
