Letter: Support our troops

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a community assembly of the boxes. Anyone that wants to help with our project can assemble a box on their own and Iowa’s Bravest will pay for postage and mail it with the other soldiers’ boxes. Iowa’s Bravest can supply the priority military box or you can pick up your own at the post office. We will also provide a list of items the soldiers will like to receive. The boxes will be mailed at the end of November so they arrive in time for Christmas.