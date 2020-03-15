Letter: Support Loveless


CHARLES and TERRY DUTCHER

DENVER — We just read the Courier article (March 5) about Yolando Loveless, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs director. Yolando has been very supportive and helpful with Charles Dutcher, a Purple Heart recipient. Yolando has filed an appeal for us and started a claim on a second issue in an expedient manner. He has kept in contact with us via email or phone to keep us apprised of all developments.

We travel frequently and commute often between Iowa and Virginia, so we are not easy to get a hold of. When we are in Iowa, we have been given timely appointments with Yolando. We just called Dave Grimm and voiced my support of Yolando.

