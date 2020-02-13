Letter: Support cultures

SHARON WALKER, TONY REID and

PASTOR SCOTT LOTHE

St. Timothy's UMC

CEDAR FALLS --We, the members of St. Timothys United Methodist Church wish to express our support for our neighbors of the Islamic and Jewish faiths. At the most recent Cedar Valley Interfaith Council meeting, a representative from the Sons of Jacob synagogue shared their anxiety and fear over the level of anti-semitism in our area. Likewise, recent years have seen acts of vandalism at Islamic houses of worship here in the Cedar Valley. We reject hate and racism in all forms.

As our United Methodist Social Principles state in paragraph 162.b: "Religious persecution has been common in the history of civilization. We urge policies and practices that ensure the right of every religious group to exercise its faith free from legal, political, or economic restrictions. We condemn all overt and covert forms of religious intolerance, being especially sensitive to their expressions in media stereotyping. We assert the right of all religions and their adherents to freedom from legal, economic and social discrimination."

We rejoice in the contributions that all racial/ethnic histories, culture and art, and religions bring to our total life. In gratitude we celebrate the legacy and gifts of Sons of Jacob Synagogue and of the Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center.

