LETTER: Summed it up
LETTER: Summed it up

LTE

ROGER WHITE

CEDAR FALLS -- Kudos to The Courier for Thursday's reprinting of the Orlando Sentinel editorial headlined "Happy now, Trump supporters?" as well as Leonard Green's column headlined "Capitol coup: You call this making America great?" These two essays completely summed up the terrible predicament America faces because of Donald Trump and his fanatical cult of "dear leader" worshipers. The tragedy is that nearly half of America is drinking the toxic Trump Kool-Aid and accepting his malicious lies. Unless sanity is restored soon, the country will be ungovernable.

