Letter: Suckers and socialists

RONALD ORF

TRIPOLI — Do you remember when our president bragged that “I gave the military the biggest raise in their history”? Besides the fact it was the normal cost-of-living raise they had received for years, it really irked me that he was taking credit for the raise. Why? Because Donald Trump has made it clear throughout his lifetime that he believes people who pay taxes are stupid and “suckers,” and his base not only agrees with him but believes it shows his brilliance.

Just where do they think that “raise” came from? Not him, but the people who work every day and think it is their duty to actually pay for schools, military, mental health services, and keeping the infirm poor in in a nursing home in their old age.

That same base is constantly railing against “socialism” while they openly laud the president for cutting the payroll tax by eliminating them paying for Social Security. Trump says he will give the S.S. out of the “general fund,” which is currently running a yearly $2 trillion deficit. I paid in for 50 years, and now they get it for free? I may be a sucker, but it sounds pretty socialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0