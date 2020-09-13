LETTER: Suckers and losers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARTHUR FRICK

WAVERLY -- Our president, the pretentious commander of the most powerful nation, has publicly declared he knows more than the generals who are "nit wits" and that he has no respect for those who lay their lives on the line for all of us; because they are "suckers" and "losers," whether killed, wounded, prisoners of war, or shot down in combat.

For his display in the White House are portraits of Madison, Lincoln, Wilson, Roosevelt, Truman and other presidents who were leaders in war times. Did any of them ever stoop to convoluted "loser-sucker" doggerel?

Our leader bloviates about his military knowledge garnered in a high school academy, often used to instill self-control in errant teen agers.

When the time came to serve his country, "bone spurs" was the phony excuse he used to keep his precious self out of harm’s way.

My father fought in WW I. He and his comrades had one word to describe such dissociated back sliding: “cowardice.” I lost 14 friends and comrades in WW II.

As Americans, we are but little if we are without respect and reverence for devotion to our country, and gratitude for honor and sacrifice.

