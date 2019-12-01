AL CHARLSON
WAVERLY --- The big challenges America faces from universally accessible and affordable health care to climate change and a deteriorating environment have a common denominator. There are no magic "silver bullet" bullet solutions to any of them. Developing workable, resilient policies to deal with our big challenges will demand bipartisan commitment and broad public support. We simply will not be able to find these solutions until we begin to walk back from toxic extreme partisanship.
You have free articles remaining.
As I compare the potential candidates for president in 2020 I am prioritizing a track record of successfully working across party lines. That ability requires an essential set of core skills and attitudes: defining a clear distinction between bedrock values and negotiable strategies; limiting battles to issues and policies without demonizing the people across the table; clearly understanding and respecting the Constitutional separation of presidential and congressional powers; building the trust necessary to negotiate in good faith; and a commitment to engaging the American people honestly in the discussion of policy choices and trade-offs.
It really boils down to hard work, persistence, and integrity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.