Letter: Story placement

SHELLEY DROE

CEDAR FALLS -- My husband and I are concerned about seeing the news of a Waterloo native winning a Pulitzer on the third page of our print edition. We wonder if this had happened to a white person in Cedar Falls, would they have been on the front page? In light of our horrible placement of the worst places for people of color to live, it seems like another example of implicit bias in our community.

We’d like to hear why the couple who drove our Cedar Falls roads during the quarantine were deemed front page news over a a person winning a Pulitzer. Sure she lives in New York now, but she is a graduate of our local school system (West High) who has also come back as a guest lecturer in our community. We wonder what she might have to say about this as well.

Editor's Note: The front page of the May 5 Courier was devoted to articles related to the coronavirus pandemic, and the story about George and Sandy Glenn’s Great Cedar Falls Road Trip was one of them. It was also meant to inject a bit of levity into an otherwise gloomy news day. We agree the Pulitzer Prize story on most days would be a Page A1 story, and it was mentioned at the top of A1 and was the lead story on page A3. It was also a breaking news story on our website and held the top slot online for several hours.

