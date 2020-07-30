Letter: Stop the virus

WATERLOO -- Recent letters to The Courier have asked excellent questions for Gov. Reynolds to consider regarding her handling of the coronavirus crisis. I wish to add another. With the spread of the virus beginning to slow under lockdown orders, Reynolds allowed most businesses to reopen, leading to a rise in cases, meaning an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that, absent a mandate for everyone to wear masks, Iowa deaths will reach 1,800 by Nov. 1 whereas, with such an order, that total would be 1,100. Although you claim your decision-making is driven by data, my question to you, governor, is why do you refuse to mandate the wearing of masks given the solid evidence of an increase in cases and these scientifically based predictions? Are you really so determined to follow your political dictates that you will allow, and be forever responsible for, the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of Iowans? I intend to call Gov. Reynolds every day with this question and hope others will do the same with theirs.