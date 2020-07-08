Letter: Stop the fireworks

WATERLOO — When cities do fireworks shows, they shoot them far from people and buildings, because they are dangerous and can go any direction. So how can it possibly have become legal for untrained (and often malicious) hillbillies to be shooting off flaming rockets 50 feet from my bedroom window, not knowing which way they are going to go? How can this dangerous stupidity be happening? Why do they have the right to put us and our property at risk? And I can’t imagine what people with pets go through. It should have at least been canceled this year, since because of COVID, people can’t go do things they normally would and are stuck at home, forced to put up with it. I contacted my city councilperson, and they were no help, they couldn’t care less.