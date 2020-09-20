 Skip to main content
LETTER: Stop the Equality Act
LETTER: Stop the Equality Act

LTE

MARCELLA GRUVER

WATERLOO -- Presidential candidate Joe Biden is endorsing the Equality Act which means you will not have a single civil right to protect you because the Equality Act will annihilate the U.S. Constitution.

It will destruct religious liberty. Anytime you oppose a homosexual, lesbian, or transgender, you will be taken to court and charged with a crime of discrimination. This is because the Equality Act prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1933 from providing a claim, defense, or basis for challenging such protection. We will lose our U.S. Constitution Amendment 1 civil rights, freedom of speech and religion.

To all churches, businesses, hospitals, schools, there will be preferential hiring quotas for homosexuals as a protected minority. Every homosexual not hired instructed on the job and fired becomes a potential federal civil rights lawsuit.

Is this what you want?

