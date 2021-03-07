LETTER: Stop Iowa Legislature's attack on universities

I agree with Dave Nagle's Sunday column (Feb. 28). Our public universities are homes to a top-notch engineering and veterinary school, contain one of the best teaching colleges in the country, and include an elite-level hospital and business school. This reckless legislation puts that all at risk. The current legislative session will be devastating to the state, and the bills focused on the public universities will have far-reaching consequences.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is an incredible resource for Iowa and the entire Midwest, whether it's the teaching hospital, Stead Family Children's Hospital, Holden Cancer Center, or any of the other resources at the clinic. The Legislature is putting that at risk, and they are jeopardizing the best hospital in the state. They are jeopardizing all Iowans.

Don't let them do this. Contact your legislators and ask them to listen to you, not the American Legislative Exchange Council or other entities. If not for the hospital, if you are a fan of the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, or Panthers, this will affect them. If the schools lose accreditation, what will be next? Conference memberships?

Jeff Dow, Waterloo

