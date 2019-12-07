{{featured_button_text}}

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO --- After careful reflection for at least seven seconds, and in the awareness that The Courier's liberal editorial staff likely would be gravely offended, I have signed the following Citizens' Public Petition to Congress and returned it with a donation to AMAC Action, Washington, D.C.:

"Whereas, President Trump has absolutely not committed an impeachable offense; and Whereas, These constant partisan attacks against our president only hurt this country; and Therefore, I demand that you vote to stop all impeachment inquiries and instead work on the issues affecting seniors every day."

Most Trump haters and never-Trumpers likely will similarly be offended. Get over it. I have no doubt that your broad imaginations will conjure up other ways to carry out your long-planned coup d'etat. Your constitutional opportunity will be available on Nov. 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, a careful reading of The Federalist Papers might soothe your frustration emotions.

