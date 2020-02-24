Letter: Stone sentence

DAVE DEAVER

CEDAR FALLS -- Why do we want to put Roger Stone in prison for any amount of time? It costs $31,000 a year. Sounds like he disrespected our country by lying to Congress if true. Then why not take away the advantages he has received by living here. Freeze his assets, take away freedom through house arrest, limit his funds availability but make him pay his living expenses.

Make him a prisoner in his own house with his own money. I don't think I'm in any personal danger from him, so he doesn't have to be kept behind bars with armed guards. If he violates his restrictions then some time in solitary confinement might help him rethink his actions.

This goes for all these individuals convicted of these "process" crimes. I don't want to pay for them. Make sense?

