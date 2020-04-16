Letter: Stimulus money

CEDAR FALLS -- Our leaders told us that the tax cut would give us all that candy that we deserved and they borrowed it in all of our names. Then the virus came along and ate a lot of that candy that was borrowed from us. Then our leaders said that they were going to borrow another $2 trillion from us and give it back to us ... in a timely fashion.

Now our leaders are talking of borrowing more money from us to kick-start business. Well if "us" is going to borrow more money then don't you think it should go to us? Andrew Yang's $1,000 per month sure looks pretty good right now, doesn't it? How about this, let's send that $1,000 per month to everyone over 18 tax free for five years. That would accomplish a couple of things. Give "us" the added income that some of "us" need now, and it would be an income stream and asset that we could borrow against right now.