Letter: Still working
Letter: Still working

DON KNAPP

EVANSDALE -- I retained my job because I'm deemed an essential worker. Those that lost their jobs get full unemployment plus $600 a week, effectively making more than twice what I make working and risking my health.

As I go to and from work everyday I don't notice any decrease in traffic. I guess they're out spending their extra $600 and their stimulus money. Even when we were told to stay home. No wonder Black Hawk County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

