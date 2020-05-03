Letter: Still working

DON KNAPP
EVANSDALE -- I retained my job because I'm deemed an essential worker. Those that lost their jobs get full unemployment plus $600 a week, effectively making more than twice what I make working and risking my health.
As I go to and from work everyday I don't notice any decrease in traffic. I guess they're out spending their extra $600 and their stimulus money. Even when we were told to stay home. No wonder Black Hawk County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.
