Letter: Staying home

BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA -- I am surprised by the number of people and columnists who are advocating all stay home and castigating the governor for not ordering that course of action. The state has to function and most of us know if we are feeling ill.
I have faith that the average Iowan will do the right thing and stay home if it is indicated. This seems to me to be the beginning of the legal onslaught from the folks who are willing to blame any negative thing on someone else. I hope the courts and the common sense prevail.
Please take time to look at the statistics and realize there is a very small chance of serious illness or death at the present. It is scary and we don't know all that we want to but must be able to live some form of life.
