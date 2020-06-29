Letter: Stay home

CEDAR FALLS -- It warms my heart to see the outpouring of support from the community for our health care/essential workers in the form of TV ads, yard signs and media stories of kind deeds directed toward them. These selfless workers deserve all the support and praise they can get as they put their lives on the line every day in order to take care of us, the general public.

But why stop there? Think how much more meaningful the show of support would be if we, ALL of the general public, would adopt behaviors that have been unquestionably shown to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus and thus lessen the work and worry burden on these front-line workers!! PLEASE, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when you must venture out into the public arena and wash, wash, wash your hands. If you don't do it for your own health and well-being ,do it for the health and well-being of those who take care of you in so many different contexts. We all want to see this pandemic end, so please, be part of the solution, not part of the problem. STAY SAFE!!