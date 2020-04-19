Letter: Stay at home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KENNETH FRIEND

CEDAR FALLS -- Is the purpose of stay-at-home (i.e. closing businesses, golf courses, hiking trails, fishing) to stop the spread (i.e. eradicate the virus) or to slow the spread (i.e. flatten the curve)?

We are not going to stop the spread through distancing. However, distancing allows possibilities: 1) Spreading out infections such that our medical capacity can keep up month after month (i.e. slowing the spread). 2) Get medical researchers time to come up with effective therapies so that becoming infected is no longer dangerous (e.g. develop prophylactics like hydroxychloroquine or a vaccine).

Even at age 69 I disagree with stopping the spread for one more month, one more month, one more month. I accept slowing the spread for perhaps six weeks. I am willing to chance sacrifice to pass on an economy to the next generation.

I can think of only three scenarios that will end distancing: 1) Medical breakthrough. 2) Giving up and letting people die outside a hospital. 3) A hurricane.

All Atlantic coastal states have stay-at-home declarations. When the next hurricane approaches, are state governors going to order people living along the coast to stay at home? Will it be illegal to evacuate across state lines?