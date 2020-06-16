Letter: Statues

BOB BLACK
WATERLOO -- For years following the Civil War, the statue business boomed in the north as well as in the south. Why? To honor those who fought and died (more than 700,000). Those statues were paid for by the living citizens of that tim; it's been done all over the world -- Greece, Rome etc.
It is now 2020 and we are so smart, we do not need reminders of past mistakes,right? We are doing just fine making our own.
"The very ink with which history is written is merely fluid prejudice." -- Mark Twain
